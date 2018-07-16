Share:

SIALKOT- PML-N Central Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will address a public meeting at Nawaz Sharif Municipal Park Pasrur today. The public address will be the part of PML-N's ongoing election campaign, said the former federal law minister Zahid Hamid.

The sizzling hot and muggy weather turned pleasant as the entire Sialkot region received heavy rain. All the city roads, streets and lowing-lying urban and rural areas were inundated. It remained dark and cloudy with the loud thunderstorm. People enjoyed themselves with the rainy weather.