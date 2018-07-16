Share:

­SIALKOT-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that his party would win the July 25 general elections and bring true democracy by purging the country of corruption.

Addressing a big public meeting at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot, Imran Khan said that loyal Pakistanis must vote for PTI in the general polls to oust the corrupt politicians from power. He said that only the PTI had the full capabilities to pull the country out of prevailing internal and external crises.

He said that true democracy was vital to strengthen the national institutions. He also said that the PTI would bring a new system of the local bodies after coming to power. He said the PTI would make new Pakistan by introducing the new LB system.

He said that the ouster of corrupt rulers and politicians from power had now become vital to bring change. He said that the PTI had spent 22 years to raise the political awareness among the people. He also strongly criticised Asif Ali Zardari, and said that July 25 would tell that the Pakistani nation has awaken or not.

He said that PML-N leader Khawaja Asif should thank the supreme judiciary which saved him from permanent disqualification. He said that the PML-N government got registered 32 cases against him (Imran Khan) during the PTI's Dharna in Islamabad. "We staged the sit-in for ensuring free, fair, transparent, impartial and peaceful general elections in 2018," he said.

All of them made their nexus against him (Imran Khan) terming him non-democratic person, he said. "We were out on the roads to stage the sit-ins to save the democracy and to save the country," he added. Imran said that the PTI would overcome price hike in the country besides making efforts to provide relief for the common man.

He said that now the time had come to purge the prevailing system of corrupt politicians and their corruption. Khan alleged that former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was involved in rigging of the 2013 general elections. Imran Khan criticised PML-N leadership for 'ignoring' Southern Punjab. "The PML-N deliberately ignored Southern Punjab as half of the provincial budget was spent on Lahore projects," he said. Khan accused the Shehbaz Sharif administration of getting kickbacks in the multi-billion-dollar Metro Bus projects in Lahore and Multan.

"Metro service was launched by Sharifs to get commission and kickbacks and they sent the money abroad," he said. "Shehbaz Sharif launched Multan Metro Bus but the people don't need it. They want solution to their problems." He added that 'empty busses' plying the roads are a loss to national exchequer.

Urging his supporters to vote for PTI, Khan said his party would introduce the best system of governance. "Vote for the 'Bat' and vote for the ideology. PTI will succeed on July 25. It will be the biggest election battle in the country's history," Imran Khan said.

He stated that the masses would vote PTI into power to ensure the rule of law in the country for national development and prosperity and for the ruthless accountability of all the corrupt politicians. He said his party's victory would end the generation-to-generation rule of the corrupt politicians and their families in Pakistan. He said the PTI would develop the country so as envisaged by the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Imran Khan asked the people to know the vital difference between the good and the bad for building up developed and strong Pakistani nation. He said Nawaz Sharif and his family had plundered Rs300 billion from national exchequer. He said that they were the national thieves who plundered Rs300 billion but they were not the national heroes.

He said that now the Pakistani nation was politically mature and it should have pelted Nawaz with stones and dirty eggs upon his arrival in the country instead of according a welcome for him. He said there was no space for the corrupt rulers and politicians in Pakistan who ruthlessly plundered the national exchequer with the help of even their children.

Imran vowed to bring back every single penny from and spend the plundered money on the national development. He said that he (Imran Khan) believed in dignity, honour and respect of voters. He added that the nation must ensure respect and dignity of the voters, and no respect for the thieves and plunderers.

He vowed to ensure the rule of law in Pakistan after coming to power, saying that the whole nation was now standing with PTI. He said that now PTI was the voice of the nation. He added that now it was the turn of the ruthless accountability of the corruption king Asif Ali Zardari. He that both PML-N and PPP had been the main obstacles in the smooth way of national development. He said that the PTI had brought real democratic revolution in the country, and would form the next government in the country.

He added that both PML-N and PPP ruthlessly plundered the national exchequer instead of the serving the masses. He said that now the defeat had become the destiny of the PML-N in July 25 general elections. He said that the PTI would uproot corruption from the country through justice. He said that the PTI had succeeded in ending the generation-to-generation monarchy of the corrupt Nawaz Sharif and his family in the country. This was the actual change which the whole of the Pakistani nation was wanting actually, he added.

"Now, Asif Ali Zardari will face the ruthless accountability now as the PTI government would bring the Pakistanis' wealth from abroad, " he said. He said that the rule of law was a must for the national development. He said that both the PPP and PML-N pushed the Pakistani nation into a quicksand of the problems and mounting internal and external dangers. He said that both the PPP and PML-N had secret deals to take turns to rule the country and it provided shelter to their massive corruption. Now, the PTI has halted their way to come to power from the backdoor. Now, he said, the PTI would become victorious with the power of vote.