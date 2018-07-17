Share:

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Radio Pak-1, Shamasabad, Ghour Ghushti, Laurance Pur, Hattian, Qaziabad, Waisa feeders, 07:00am to 10:00am, Zubair Shaheed, F-8 (Civil Line), F-1 (ATM), F-13 (Garmala), F-3 (Gul Afshan), F-5 (Jada), F-6 (Machine Mohallah), Lungar Pur, Taxila, Nawazish Shaheed, Mushtaq Hussain, Nawababad feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Nogazi, PAF feeders, 07:00am to 12:00pm, Dina-1 (Bakrala), Gaddari feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Miani, Munara, Ghouri, Haro feeders, 08:00am to 01:30pm, Pind Jhatla, Jhatha Hathial, Bhall, W.Reliance Mills feeders and surrounding areas.–APP

Naval Chief chairs Bahria University Board of Governors meeting

ISLAMABAD: The 39th scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors of Bahria University was held on 16th July 2018 at Bahria University Head Office Islamabad. The meeting was chaired by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff/ Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University and was attended by the board members.

As part of the agenda, a detailed briefing was given on the progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth in academic disciplines, infra-structure enhancement and budget etc. Chairman BOG appreciated the efforts of the University for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and BU core values of integrity, creativity and excellence. He also appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission. The Chairman and Board of Governors also welcomed newly appointed Rector Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) in his first BOG meeting and extended their best wishes for his vision of achieving excellence in education and research.–PR