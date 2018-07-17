Share:

Rain forecast

Experts have forecast rains for parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during coming days. Under the influence of the prevailing system, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakan, Hazara, Mardan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir and at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpur Khas divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls are also expected at a few places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Meanwhile, City remained in the grip of muggy weather on Monday, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day. Patches of clouds, winds and light drizzle failed to make any impact as high humidity made the weather sultry. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius and 29C respectively.–Staff Reporter

Youth ends life

A 25-year-old man ended his life by throwing himself in front of a speedy train near Model Town Courts on Monday, police sources said. An eyewitness told the police that the man, not identified yet, threw himself in front of a Lahore-bound trained close to the railways crossing point where he was standing and waiting for the train. He died on the spot. The police later shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Five maids held over robberies

Investigations police on Monday claimed to have arrested five maids in connection with house robberies. The police also seized four wristwatches and Rs 3.4 million from their possession. Police official Rashid Hadayat while addressing a news conference at his office on Monday said the arrested women used to get employment as housemaids before committing robberies. The suspects were identified as Razia, Nabeela, Allah Rakhi, Yasmin and Nasim Bibi. They robbed a house in Johar Town and fled after collecting cash and valuables worth Rs 5.5 million. SP (Investigation) Sadar police division Hadayat further said the Green Town police also arrested two robbers who were involved in street crimes. The police also seized eight mobile phones, two laptop, and pistols from their possession. The suspects were identified Muhammad Naeem and Irfan Ali.–Staff Reporter

Matric results across Punjab on 21st

Punjab educational boards -- BISE Lahore, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sahiwal, BISE Sargodha, BISE Multan, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala and BISE DG Khan -- will announce annual matriculation examination results on July 21. In Lahore, results would be announced at a ceremony at 10am at BISE office. The announcement regarding positions would be made on July 10, a press statement said on Monday. The announcement was made during a meeting of the committee held at the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education office.–INP