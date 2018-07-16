Share:

KASUR-Former foreign minister and candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] for NA-137 Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali said that Nawaz Sharif had made an unsuccessful attempt to defame Pakistan Army by declaring it responsible for Mumbai attacks. Addressing a ceremony here, he termed it betrayal by all means. "Why is the blood of innocent and armless Kashmiris invisible to Nawaz Sharif?" he questioned. He criticised Nawaz Sharif for not uttering even a single word for the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir.

"Whenever he spoke, he spoke in favour of India," he said, adding "This is the reason that Nawaz Sharif has lost public confidence in him." He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had never performed a considerable work for Pakistan except giving rise to corruption. "On July 13, he reaped what he had sown," he pointed out. He envisaged the PTI's victory in the upcoming elections, saying that the party was determined to public service.

The ceremony was presided over by PTI leader Ch Imran Zaib. Ex-Councillor Khalid Zaib, senior journalist Takreem Ali, former Kasur Press Club president Mehr Haji Sharif and other dignitaries attended the ceremony. They announced their support to Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali and PTI candidate for PP-174 Haji Maqsood Sabir Ansari.

Woman attempts suicide

A woman attempted to commit suicide by consuming toxic material after being admonished by her parents at suburban village Gahi Jamu Wala here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Mehwish, 22, daughter of Farman Ali, argued with her parents over a domestic issue. Her parents scolded her for being ill-mannered. It infuriated her and she put some pesticides down her throat.

As a result, her condition became critical and she was shifted to Kasur DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.