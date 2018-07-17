Share:

Karachi - With a view to ensure peaceful polling process we felt necessary to create a congenial atmosphere to encourage the people for casting their votes without any harass or tension, in accordance with the code of conduct of general elections.

Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan noted this while talking to the journalist in Karachi Press Club on Monday evening. Secretary Information Qazi Shahid Parvez, KPC President Ahmed Khan, Secretary Maqsood Yousufi, and other officials of KPC were also present.

The chief secretary maintained that major reshuffle of officer has been accounted to create a neutral and fair environmental set-up, in consultation with all stake holders, in association with all concerned, while ECP helped to do the needful in this connection.

Azam Suleman Khan said that 17,741 polling stations have been established of those 5673 polling stations are sensitive, where the missing facilities like potable water toilet, light, ramp for disables wheel chairs etc. are being arranged, including installation of 20000 CCTV Cameras at all polling stations.

The chief secretary elucidated 29 Deputy Commissioners are also performing their duties as District Monitoring Officers, who are responsible for implementation of ECP’s code of conduct, by eradicating violation, who are authorize to issue the show cause notices and impose fine worth Rs. 50000/= on defaulters, and they may also refer the cases of disqualification to ECP.

He said that care take setup has determined to pay its vital role for performing the duties devotedly and politely. Administration & Law Enforcement Agencies are working with remarkable synergies. He further stated that all polling materials will be dispatched to polling stations under the supervision of Pak Army and after election the material will also be brought back in the supervision of Pak Army.

Azam Suleman also specified that over 250 improvised polling stations have also been set up where all facilities including Generators and UPS are being arranged to facilitate the voters cumulatively. He said that divisional and Dist. Intelligence Committees have also been constituted to decentralize the responsibilities, satisfactorily in view of threats and apprehensions joint operation by police in association the LEO, would be taken and seen surely bound from the suspicious people have been taken while in case of their mistrust they will also be arrested under MPO. He said that Mon-Soon 2018 season has also been kept in view, with the particular reference of Election period, the Dist. Administration making line of action, accordingly. The coordinated efforts are continue by all stake holders. The IGP Sindh and Provincial Election Commission cooperation is appreciable to this effect. He said that Karachi being the biggest City is also being monitored and there are bid challenges, at least 62000 polling staff has been deputed here, while other challenges are also being looked into, for creating a peaceful atmosphere.

The CS pointed out that the mechanism for safety of interprovincial boundaries is being strengthened to avoid any unwanted situation.