KASUR - Amin Ansari, father of seven-year-old Zainab who was murdered after sexual abuse, said during a media talk that culprit in the Zainab Murder Case should be executed publicly.

In a request to President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, Amin Ansari had urged the president to reject his [the culprit's] appeal for clemency. "The Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected Imran's [Zainab's murderer] appeal for mercy; therefore, he had appealed to the President of Pakistan," he said, and lamented the fact that convicts in child abuse/murder cases escaped punishment due to inordinate delay in court trials. "The president must reject Imran's appeal for mercy and order the authorities concerned to hang him publicly to serve it as a deterrent for future offenders," he demanded.

Five miscreants abuse child for one month

ZAFARWAL- Five miscreants abused a 10 years old boy for one month while an FIR was filed as the offence was confirmed in the initial medical report.

The FIR was filed on the application of his mother. According to police report, Faizan, a student of Faizan Madina cemetery in Zaftwar, was in his village Jadran when five villagers named ibrahim, Shahzad , Gougga, Haseeb and Nabeel took him into the fields and sexually abused him.

They also threatened to kill him. The victim was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that he has been abused. The child also gave details of the incident. He said the accused have been beating and abusing him for one month. The police filed the FIR but the accused were pressurising family to withdraw the case.

College staffer caught stealing electricity

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - A staffer of Govt Degree College for Women, Hujra Shah Muqeem was caught pilfering electricity here the other day.

The Lesco sub divisional officer [SDO], on a tip-off, raided the college and caught the staffer namely Jameel Ahmed stealing electricity. He filed a case against him at a local police station. Lesco Line Superintendent Rao Naeem and Meter Inspector Naeem Raeekwal accompanied the SDO in raid. According to Lesco sources, the accused had caused a loss of Rs50,000 to power distribution system.