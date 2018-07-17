Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has sent water samples collected from all its water filtration plants to a lab for quality test. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the board on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza, decided to check the quality of all the water filtration plants to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the residents. He said, upon unsatisfactory report of a filtration plant, it would be shut down until its water quality is ensured healthy for human consumption.

Meanwhile, the board has also set up a special counter under the supervision of senior officials to register water complaints. The cell would be responsible to address the complaints immediately, he added. He said, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

, while the field staff of sanitation, electric, water supply, garden branches and building control cell has been directed to resolve complaints of the citizens as soon as possible otherwise strict action would be taken against them.