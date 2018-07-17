Share:

QUETTA - Interim Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Mari n Monday announced setting up of Chief Minister Balochistan Relief and Rehabilitation Authority fund for the victims of Mastung blast.

The purpose of this fund would be to provide immediate relief and financial assistance to the poor families of martyred and injured in Mastung tragedy.

The finance department had been directed to open a bank account entitled “Chief Minister Balochistan Relief & Rehabilitation Fund”, said a press release issued here.

The chief minister has appealed the citizens to donate maximum money in this bank account and help the families of the victims. These donations would be used to provide education to the children of the martyrs and other basic facilities to the bereaved families, the CM added.

The chief minister had also announced relief of Rs.1.5 million for the families of Mastung martyrs, Rs.0.5 million for severely injured persons and Rs.0.2 million for those having minor injuries.