Recently, an illegal factory was sealed by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) due to its fake production of chocolates and jellies. Certainly, such expired products destroy the generation and cannot let them to maintain their healthy lifestyle. It should be known that there are several such illegal companies which have been successfully producing fake products illegally in Pakistan including Turbat city, but unfortunately no actions have been taken against them for eradicating the fake production yet. The companies are already involved to mixture chemical in drinkable items including substandard food items which has victimized thousands of people from such items in Pakistan.

So, the Food Authorities are humbly requested to be more active and honest enough on their activities in order to seal the illegal product’s companies which have been selling substandard food items in Pakistan.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, July 1.