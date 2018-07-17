Share:

Rawalpindi - In order to ensure the safety of passengers and visitors, security arrangements have been enhanced at the Rawalpindi Railway Station inview of the current wave of terrorism in the country.

According to Railway police, armed police personnel have been deployed at the railway station to keep security situation in check. The security of the railway station had been tightened to ensure the safety of passengers with police in plain clothes assigned the task to check security and keep an eye on suspicious persons. The deployment of cops was ensured to frisk the passengers entering the station. The entire parking area had been covered using 32 high-definition, closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) apart from installing floodlights. A special control room has been set up where activities of the visitors are monitored round the clock. Foolproof security of the passengers at platforms is being ensured through 16 CCTV cameras while walk-through gates have been installed at the entry points. Luggage, parcels and other items booked for transportation to other cities of the country are also being checked through scanners installed at the station.