FAISALABAD:- President FCCI Shabbir Hussain Chawla has demanded that the Punjab caretaker government should provide subsidized flour to deserving people as

elimination of poverty is an integral part of manifestos of all main political parties.

Addressing the FCCI Executive Committee Meeting here Monday, he said that Punjab was producing surplus wheat. The government has not sufficient storage facilities and most of the wheat procured by the government has been stored in open. He said that before the harvesting of last wheat crop, the Punjab government had decided to give subsidy on export of wheat.