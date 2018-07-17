Share:

KARACHI - Askari Amusement Park swing fell as its main bolt broke, police said on Monday. The crime scene investigation of District East prepared their initial report on the order of caretaker CM.

On Sunday, one of the park swings collapsed at around 10:30pm, killing a child on the spot. At least 18 others were injured. The park administration was nowhere to be seen after the incident. People took it upon themselves to take the injured to medical facilities.

Police officials said that no delaying tactics were being used to register a case. According to SHO PIB police station, police ready to register a case. “We are waiting for the parents to register a case as well as we are also waiting for the final inquiry report which is likely to be completed within three days,” he added.

The officer said that no one has been arrested so far, adding that the police would register a case on behalf of state if the family would not approach the police. He said that the police have also called the two contractors of the park about to record their statements.

Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan formed a probe committee. Deputy Commissioner East was tasked to complete a report within 24 hours, however, all the parks throughout the Sindh province had already been closed until a through technical inspection completed.

Commissioner Karachi Saleh Ahmed Farooqui also took notice of the incident and assured that legal action would also be initiated against the park administration. He further said that the investigation was being conducted on different angles. Police said that most of the injured people were discharged from the hospitals after medical first aid, however, one who was identified as Kifayat is in critical condition and remained admitted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after a successful operation of head injury.

According to park management, they had already summoned the Chinese engineers who installed a swing as it was imported from China.

Various political parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also condemned the incident and demanded a transparent inquiry over the incident.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of the victim Kashaf was offered amid tears and sobs near to her residence which was attended by large number of people, however, the deceased was later laid to rest at Essa Nagri graveyard.

The father of deceased girl was in China for a business meeting. “I had no idea about the incident,” narrates the victim’s father Abdul Samad. “She was everything for me. To whom I should be made responsible.” The father also paid thanks to God that he saved his son. “My younger son was also insisting to have a ride with a Kashaf but thankfully, he could not be able to take a ride as the management did not allow him due to his age factor,” he explained.

The family, however, demanded the authorities concerned to take stern action against those responsible for the accident. “Money is everything for them,” narrates a mother of the victim. “They are not compromising for the prizes of the tickets of the rides but they are compromising for the safety of the common people, especially kids,” she added.