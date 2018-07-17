Share:

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Monday planted a sapling in Civil Secretariat as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the province. The Punjab government has set a target of planting 30 million saplings in three months during the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that necessary instructions have been issued to departments and deputy commissioner to make tree plantation campaign a success. “The objective of campaign is to promote plantation. Citizens should take part in this activity with zeal and zest,” he added. He opined that controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity; tree plantation is imperative to control growing environmental pollution. There is need to work on emergent basis to protect environment, he added. He also asked the relevant authorities to launch a community mobilization and awareness campaign regarding controlling air pollution and benefits of tree plantation. He mentioned that after plantation effective arrangements should also be in place for looking after a sapling so that it could reach its full stature. Additional Chief Secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt ® Naseem Nawaz, Secretary Finance Department Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary Regulation Saleh Tahir, Secretary Local Government and Community Development Arif Anwar Baloch, Secretary Forest Capt ® Asad ullah Khan, Secretary Services Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Secretary Mines Momin Agha and Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmad also planted saplings in the Civil Secretariat.–Staff Reporter