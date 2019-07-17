Share:

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency worth millions of rupees to Dubai.

The accused passenger identified as Zakir was arrested during the baggage search. The passenger was leaving for Dubai through a private airline flight at Islamabad International Airport.

According to details, foreign currency worth 37,000 Saudi Riyal and 37,000 Emirati Dirham were recovered from the passenger. The ASF confiscated the recovered foreign currency and arrested the accused for further interrogation.