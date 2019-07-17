Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar and others in provocative speeches case. During the hearing, the accused denied all the allegations. Subsequently, the court has summoned investigation officer and witnesses in next hearing on July 29. Some 22 cases are registered against Farooq Sattar and other party members in different police stations for delivering controversial speeches, allegedly provoking the people to act against army and other state institutions in 2015.