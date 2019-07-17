Share:

LAHORE (PR) A one-day free medical camp was arranged by Atlas Copco Pakistan, a fully owned customer center of Atlas Copco Group, which is the world’s leading innovative equipment, and industrial tools manufacturers and Transparent Hands at Gopal Nagar, Lahore. In this medical camp, free consultation was provided tounderprivileged citizens. Doctors and paramedical staff were deputed at the camp to provide medical treatment in general health care. More than 400 patients were examined and free medicines were distributed. Along with that, free diagnostic test facility was also available which included, blood pressure test, diabetes test, hepatitis B & C screening test, and ultrasound. In the camp, 65 patients were tested for Hepatitis infection based on their symptoms. Among them, eight cases were found HCV positive. One gallstone patient was identified, who was pre-registered with Transparent Hands for free surgical treatment. “Transparent Hands has been serving the most vulnerable people since 2014 and I hope that we’ll continue helping people through best utilization of our resources. I want to thank Atlas Copco who have supported us in organizing this medical camp and we look forward to conducting many more camps with them”, said Ms. Rameeza Mueen, CEO Transparent Hands. Due to increasing heat in Lahore, many patients were diagnosed with dehydration, skin infections and gastroenteritis.