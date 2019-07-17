Share:

The Presley fans are going gaga over the choice to play “The King of Rock and Roll” in the upcoming biopic and it’s none other than the heartthrob, Austin Butler .

Baz Luhrmann broke the news in an instagram post on Monday, leaving the fans baffled and ridden with anticipation. After a long screening process, Austin Butler made the cut with the list comprising some of the leading artists of the contemporary times including Harry Styles, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Butler will work alongside Tom Hanks, another legend, who’ll play Presley’s controlling manager Col. Tom Parker. The untitled biopic will start filming in Australia next year.

The actor is currently dating the former Disney star, Vanessa Hudgens and has played several significant roles himself. He appears alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in the zombie/fantasy The Dead Don’t Die as well.

Butler played several roles as a young actor on Nickelodean and Disney channel and made his Broadway debut in 2018.

This movie is going to be a treat for the rock and roll fans as Luhrmann is a visionary who would certainly do justice to the biopic. Till then, let’s reminisce and bathe in the King’s melodious musings that ruled and still rule the heart of every rock and roll fanatic.