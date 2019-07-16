Share:

After the current budget announce, this country is becoming a hell to live in every passing day. Total defense plus debt servicing is 60% of the gross revenue indicating how grave the situation is. I am pretty sure there is something good in this budget, but there are also problems for the poor. There is no doubt that our new government is working so hard for the country.

My only concern is that more pressure should be put on the rich. Alhamdulillah, I count myself in the upper-middle class. If the wealth tax is introduced for the next three years, I will be happy to pay.

But I will be more grateful to our government if they give their future generation a bright life, reduce unemployment, introduce new projects for undeveloped areas, reduce poverty and illiteracy and encourage the skilfull peoples to work for the country.

MUHAMMAD SHAHZAIB,

Karachi.