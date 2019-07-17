Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited rain-hit areas including Shimla Pahari, Bohar Wala Chowk, Mall Road, Montgomery Road, Laxmi Chowk and GPO Chowk.

He took marooned women and children to their destinations.

The CM also listened to public complaints about poor post-rain steps by civic bodies. He assured them of addressing their concerns at the earliest.

He also directed the administrative officers and WASA officials for early completion of the water disposal by using all available resources. He asked them to personally monitor the process of water disposal and directed that them to remain present in the field till completion of the whole process. He further said that traffic police should efficiently perform to keep the traffic moving during rain. He regretted that claimants of transforming the city of Lahore into ‘Paris’ had made no scheme of water disposal in their tenure. Those who evolved white elephant schemes did not ensure the basic job of water disposal, he added.

After visiting different areas of the provincial metropolis, the Chief Minister went to the office of Punjab Safe City Authority and monitored the rain-related situation through CCTV cameras. He issued necessary instructions saying that he has felt the difficulty of the citizens due to torrential rains. “Our sorrows and pains are collective and I am standing with the citizens in this difficult situation. Water disposal will be ensured at the earliest”, he said.