LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday remarked that PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique will be indicted August 8, 2019 in the Paragon city case.

Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings after Khawaja brothers were produced before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials distributed the copies of the reference to the PML-N leaders during the proceedings. The court observed that the accused would be indicted on the next date of hearing – August 8.

The NAB prosecutor also submitted a report about their co- accused including Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali. He stated that the process had been started for declaring them absconders in accordance with the court directions after they failed to appear despite being summoned.

Afterwards, the court adjourned the hearing until August 8 and extended the judicial remand of the accused accordingly.

Besides, Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia,Umar Zia and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference. The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their “benamidars” and with the abutment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by Lahore Development Authority.

Former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million respectively from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

on Dec 11, 2018, the PML-N leaders were arrested by the bureau after a Lahore High Court division bench had dismissed their post-arrest bail petitions.