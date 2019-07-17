Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-I) chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has recommended promotion of 127 officers of different provincial departments including 30 PMS officers to next higher grades.

During the tenure of Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, eight meetings of PSB-1 have been conducted in last seven months and 627 officers of different provincial departments have been promoted to grade 19, 20 and 21.

The meeting, held at Chief Secretary’s Office in Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, reviewed promotion cases of officers of different provincial departments in grade 19 and 20 and 21.

The meeting recommended promotion of five Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers to grade 21. Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 include 80 female officers of School Education Department, and one officer of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Similarly, 25 officers of S&GAD, 12 of Housing and Urban Development, two of Pubic Prosecution and one officer of Agriculture Department were recommended for promotion to grade 19.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of Regulation, Finance and Services, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned.