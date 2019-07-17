Share:

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Sources within the CTD said the JuD chief was taken into custody when he was traveling to Gujranwala from Lahore.

The JuD chief has been sent to jail on 7-day judicial remand. He was presented in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Gujranwala.

The CTD officials pleaded the court to grant 14 days remand of Hafiz Saeed , however, the court sent him to jail on seven days judicial remand.

According to the CTD, Hafiz Saeed will face cases registered against him.

Talking to a private television channel, spokesperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill said the arrest was made under the ongoing National Action Plan (NAP).

“Arrest has been made under the NAP, cannot share further details in this regard”, he said.

Shunning the impression of any foreign pressure over the arrest, he termed the matter an internal matter of Pakistan and said Hafiz Saeed will face cases registered against him.

The CTD had filed cases against Hafiz Saeed accusing him of involvement in illegal activities including financing terrorists and acquiring land from different people for the sake of terrorism.

Hafiz Saeed was granted a pre-arrest bail on Monday by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore. Interim bails were given to other accused Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza and Malik Zafar against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.