Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Textile, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razaq Dawood has asked the European investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He was talking to EU Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-François in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The adviser said the government is fully facilitating the foreign investors.

The European envoy said that Pakistan can enhance its exports to the EU countries by bringing value addition and introducing more products.

They also discussed Pakistan-EU relations and matters of mutual interests.

They expressed satisfaction over the economic relationships between Pakistan and the EU and expressed the resolve to further expand cooperation in economic and other sectors.