LAHORE - A magisterial court on Tuesday extended until July 29 judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case. On July 1, ANF officials arrested him from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas again directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit the challan (charge-sheet) in the case. On the last hearing the court had ordered for filing challan within 14 days but no challan could be submitted in the yesterday’s hearing.

The accused presented before the court in the narcotics case included Rana Sanaullah, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam on the expiry of their judicial remand.

The ANF prosecutor requested the court for extending the judicial remand of all the accused.

However, Rana Sanaullah’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah argued that the court had ordered for filing challan within 14 days on the last hearing but despite the passage of 14 days, no challan had been filed yet.

The defence counsel submitted that the ANF officials had not released personal items, medicines and medical reports of his client too. In addition, he added, also the case record had not been submitted by the ANF authorities.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah informed the court that his stance had not been recorded officially yet. He further said that a team had probed him last day but all the details had not been provided for him.

On the accused’s reservations, the court adjourned the hearing for a short time and directed the ANF officials to present the case record.

After a two-hour period when the court resumed the hearing, the ANF officials stated that a special team was conducting investigation into the issue and all the record was available with officials.

On the ANF officials’ stance, the defence counsel requested the court for issuing directions to the ANF officials for filing challan within three days.

The court then remarked that if the ANF officials did not submit challan under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code then he could approach the court.

Afterwards, the court adjourned hearing till July 29 while extending judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah and others for 14 days.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government. The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. The ANF allegedly recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

On Monday, a five-member team of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) quizzed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah. The ANF team probed Sanaullah inside the District Jail Lahore. He was questioned about the alleged recovery of a huge quantity of heroin from his vehicle.

Talking to the media, he called to army chief to take notice of the contraband case filed against him by the ANF.

Meanwhile, a large number of PML-N leaders and activists also reached outside the court to express solidarity with their leader.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed in and outside the court as part of strict security arrangements made on the occasion. As a result, The Mall and adjacent areas faced traffic jam as security was increased around the court premises and routes restricted with containers.