Lahore - The Alhamra Arts Council will arrange an evening with the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Art today at Alhamra. Students will show their talent of vocal performances, dances and acting at the new initiative titled ‘Hawa-e-Taza’ Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan reiterated his resolve to promote art and culture. “Alhamra is an open platform for everyone who wants to excel in the field of art. So anyone can join us in efforts for promotion of art,” he said in a statement. anybody with talent will no more fade in the darkness of anonymity since the doors