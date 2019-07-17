Share:

LAHORE - Vice President of Asian Football Confederation, Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has been appointed as the chairperson AFC Legal Committee for third term from 2019 to 2023. Faisal has been appointed for the post for third consecutive term. The AFC Legal Committee is the most important among the various standing committees of AFC. The legal committee under its chair, plays a vital role of giving advice on legal issues to all forums and departments of AFC mainly in respect to the game of football, statutes and rules and regulations.