Share:

Imagine this – you are at home, and the; entire family is glued to the TV set because the last couple of overs of a thrilling run chase is going on, when your stomach growls! What do you do? Have no fear, because foodpanda is here! That’s why amidst the heat and cricket season, foodpanda helps you with just that! Pakistanis are incredibly passionate about Cricket and what’s better than having something to munch on while you enjoy the sport from the comfort of your home!

Foodpanda has collaborated with more than 2000+ restaurants to give you something to munch on while you enjoy the matches hassle-free. Whether it’s a nerve-racking day at the office and you don’t have time to grab lunch or whether you’re at home and don’t feel like having ghar ke daal chawal, foodpanda has got you covered, with unbelievable discounts. Now you can enjoy the match from the comfort of your home or on the go, AND have something to munch on. Oh, and don’t be worried about the world cup ending, and with it this promotion, foodpanda offers 50% OFF deals till the end of the month!

With the new TVC, catchy jingle #DekhtayJaoKhahteyJao and infectious head bobbing, look out for ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar, the hilarious Ali Gul Pir and many more featuring in the new campaign. If you haven’t seen it yet, find it below: (Don’t miss the funky glasses!)

With incredible Bouncer Deals still in effect, people have been raving about the fantastic discounts all around. Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner, foodpanda has got you covered with the biggest campaign of the year with up to 70% off! So don’t stress too much about what to chomp on. Don’t believe it? Some of our favorite deals are featured below:

Craving comfort food? What says comfort better than a hearty slice of pizza, but wait, how about when its 60% off on Pizza Point? So what are you waiting for: Order now from Pizza Point [link embedded here]

Burger Lab offers 50 % Off ON THE ENTIRE MENU! So instead of one, you can have TWO cheesy burgers at the price of ONE

Oh, and let’s not forget the finger lickin deal, is KFC is bringing their famous Crunch burger with a zinger chicken and drink just for Rs.240 ony!

Place your order now!