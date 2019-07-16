Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have launched crackdown against drug mafia in different parts of district and held four drug peddlers besides recovering narcotics from their possession, a police spokesman on Tuesday said.

Police have registered separate cases against the drug suppliers and begun investigation, he said.

According to him, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Naseerabad along with his team carried out a raid on the residence of a notorious drug peddler Umair alias Meeri at Misrial Road. However, the drug peddler managed to flee from the scene while throwing hashish-filled shopping bag. Later, the police conducted search of house of Meeri and held two lady drug suppliers from inside and recovered 4,600 grams of chars from their possession. The accused were moved to police station where they were identified as Farzana Bibi and Sidra Sajid, against whom a case was registered by the police, he added.

Similarly, officials of PS Ganjmandi arrested a drug peddler Saeed Ur Rehman with 330 grams of hashish and lodged a case against him, the spokesman said.

Faisal Shah was nabbed by PS City officials during an action. Police seized 10 litres of alcohol from his possession, he said.