Share:

ATTOCK-Police claimed to have unfolded the mystery surrounded the double murder of a couple and arrested three suspects.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Attock DPO Shahzad Nadeem informed that Bilal Ahmed, son of Muhammad Siddique, resident of Rawal Pindigheb, Tayyab Ali, son of Saleem Shah, resident of Dhurnal and Aroosh Bibi, daughter of Ghulam Ahmed, resident of Dhurnal had been involved in the brutal double murder of a couple.

The suspect killed the couple, set the dead bodies ablaze and later dumped them in a deserted area, which were later spotted by a shepherd. The police had registered cases No. 276,277 under section 302/301/34 dated 7/7/19 and 8/7/19 respectively against unidentified accused.

The DPO said that Bilal Ahmad, brother-in-law of Aroosh Bibi, daughter of the deceased couple, killed them with the connivance of Tayyab Ali (her lover). The officer said that the accused also tried to mislead the police by nominating innocent persons in the FIR.

The DPO revealed that bone of contention was that the accused Aroosh Bibi wanted to marry Tayyab Ali but her parents were opposed to her choice. "Upon which she along with her paramour and his brother killed the couple to pave the way for the (love) marriage," the officer stated.

The DPO pointed out that the double murder was a great challenge for the police which had been resolved in professional manner by utilising modern techniques. He further said that the police have also busted a six member gang involved in dacoities and robberies.

The officer said that a team was constituted to arrest the culprits which used modern technology, traced and arrested the culprits. He said that looted money amounting to Rs170,000, two motor bikes, three cellphones and five 30 bore pistols along with 22 live rounds were recovered from their custody.

Shahzad Nadeem said that the accused during preliminary investigation have confessed to their involvement in numerous cases of dacoities and bike snatching in Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Attock districts.