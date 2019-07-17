Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur announced result of annual Secondary School Certificate Examination 2019.

According to details provided by Controller Examination Tahir Hussain Jaffri, overall first position was shared by Ayesha Yaseen (Roll No. 718735) of Govt Girls High School Minchinabad and Areeba Noor (Roll No. 845552) of National Garrison Girls Secondary School RY Khan with 1086 marks each. Talha of Govt High School Fort Abbas and Moizul Haq Bukhari of Sheikh Zaid Higher Secondary School RY Khan shared second position with 1085 marks each.

Third position was shared by five girls including Umme Zainab of Govt Girls High School Haroon Abad, Marya Amin of Dominic Convent Girls School Bahawalpur, Nimra Fatima of Madursatun Nibat Girls Higher Secondary School Sadiqabad, Umme Hani of Chishtian Science Girls High School and Tahira Batool of Punjab Group Girls High School Chishtian with 1083 marks each. Controller Tahir Hussain Jaffri told that a total of 81846 candidates appeared in the exam of which 64055 candidates successfully passed the examination with 78.26 pass percentage.

Chairman Board Dr Mazher Saeed said while addressing the ceremony that journey of successful candidates towards prosperity had started, adding that they would have to continue this journey with hard work and dedication.

Chief Guest MNA Malik Farooq Azam said on the occasion that students were a valuable asset to the nation.

He congratulated position holders, their parents and teachers, advising them to work harder. Later, position holders were distributed prizes.