ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar says the government is keenly taking interest and steps for betterment in the health sector.

Addressing a ceremony at the launching ceremony of the initiative ‘Corporate Coalition for Viral Hepatitis Elimination Pakistan’ in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said collaboration with the private sector is vital to eradicate different diseases from the country.

Dr. Nishtar stated that the strategy and achievements of the Prime Minister’s flagship program on social protection and poverty alleviation, ‘Ehsaas’ will be soon in the public domain for soliciting comments and feedback.

Following it, a commitment program to support Ehsaas targets implementation will be up and running with the private sector’. Talking about the launch, she added that we hope to eliminate viral hepatitis in Pakistan by promoting public-private collaborations.

It is indeed, a very pragmatic step by the industry and stakeholders. There is a need that we understand that the elimination of viral Hepatitis on a national scale requires public awareness and appropriate prevention strategies to tackle the epidemic. The keynote address ended with the signing of a declaration by some Pakistan’s most important private-sector employers in a joint commitment to the cause of hepatitis elimination in Pakistan by 2030 in line with the commitment made at the World Health Assembly in 2016.

Along with being the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania also co-chairs the WHO High-Level Global Commission on non-communicable diseases along with President of Uruguay; President of Sri Lanka; President of Finland; and Minister of Healthcare of the Russian Federation.