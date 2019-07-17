Share:

Owing to higher rates offered on different instruments, the net receipts of National Saving Schemes (NSS) witnessed considerable growth during the fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

“The net receipts of National Saving Schemes (NSS) surged to Rs225.3 billion, compared to only Rs 48.7 billion recorded in the previous corresponding period,” the SBP said in its latest third quarterly report on The State of Pakistan’s Economy.

This showed an increase of Rs176.6 billion in receipts during July-March (2018-19), according to the report.