The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected Indian plea for spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s acquittal.

Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy was assosicated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

The following year, on April 10, 2017, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had endorsed the death penalty for Jadhav due to which in June 2017, the Indian government went up to ICJ

In their decision, ICJ has rejected Indian plea but has asked Pakistan to review the death sentence and give Jadhav consular access.