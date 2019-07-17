Share:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Wednesday announce its decision on India’s petition that challenged the death sentence given to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Hague-based ICJ said, it “will deliver on Wednesday 17 July 2019 its judgment in the Jadhav case (India v. Pakistan)” at 6 pm. Pakistan's team, headed by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, is at The Hague to hear the verdict. The team also includes Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Jadhav a serving commander of the Indian Navy was associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

Just over a year after his arrest, on April 10, 2017, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had endorsed the death penalty for Jadhav due to which India went to ICJ and challenged the death sentence.