Dear Imran Khan,

You are very right when you point out our previous rulers who stole the country’s wealth and transferred it to foreign banks. But please look at the laymen who have been overburdened by the increase in utility bills and high prices of oil. Dear Imran Khan, please force all looters of the national wealth to vomit stolen money but please do not kill common men with them. I, like millions of the common people, request you, dear Imran Khan, to withdraw all price hikes. If you continue to follow this pursuit to grind the laymen in your next four years, it will destabilize the very foundations of the country.

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.