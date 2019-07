Share:

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq announces his resignation from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s chief selector on Wednesday at a press conference.

Inzamam announced the decision during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While addressing the conference, Haq said, "I realized that I did all I could and will resign after my tenure is up at the end of the month."