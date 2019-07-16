Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan on Tuesday announced to award the Japanese Foreign Minister’s commendations 2019 to Dr Ghazala Irfan, president of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association, Lahore and MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan in recognition of her significant contributions towards promotion of cultural and educational relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Every year, the Japan Foreign Minister’s commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients, a statement said.

Dr Ghazala Irfan, president PJCA Lahore, worked selflessly and with full dedication to promote Japan-Pakistan cultural relations and the government of Japan greatly values her services in this regard. The association has played an essential role and it has acted as a bridge of friendship and goodwill between the two countries. MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan, association of Pakistani alumni’s of Japanese universities, has been awarded Commendation for promoting the educational linkages between Japan and Pakistan as an organization, it added.

Kuninori Matsuda, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, congratulated the Pakistani recipients of Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation for this year. This prestigious Commendation is the acknowledgement of the recipient’s efforts and dedication towards enhanced people-to-people interaction. Cultural and educational exchanges are the basis to further strengthen Japan-Pakistan relations, said Ambassador Matsuda.

The commendations conferment ceremony will be held later this year at the official residence of the Ambassador where he will present the commendations to respective recipients on behalf of Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.