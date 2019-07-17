Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has asked K-Electric to improve electricity supply to the people of Karachi as it is the largest city of Pakistan and the people of Karachi are supposed to get uninterrupted supply of electricity, while ancient villages of Karachi, which are deprived of electricity, must get it on priority basis. This he said while talking to officers of K Electric, here in his office on Tuesday. On this occasion General Manager (Village Electrification) Muhammad Memon and other representatives of K Electric were also present. Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch stressed upon them to provide electricity to ancient villages of his constituency PS-88 and for the purpose, the survey of the villages such as Somar Chutto Goth, Dost Muhammad Khaskheli Goth, Abdullah Rahu Goth, Darsanu Chana and others villages should be completed on priority basis. On this occasion Muhammad Memon General Manager Village Electrification assured the Provincial Minister of his full cooperation in this regard. Murtaza Baloch added, ‘In this modern era, there is no concept of better life without electricity’. He said Sindh government is committed to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps and keeping this view in mind we would ensure supply of electricity to ancient villages of district Malir and Karachi as well. Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch expressed his hope that administration of K Electric would fulfill its promise of supplying electricity to ancient villages of Karachi on priority basis.