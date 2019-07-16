Share:

SIALKOT-Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that the grand project of Kartarpura Corridor would help establish durable peace between Pakistan and India.

During a visit to the site of the project near Shakargarh, he added that Pakistan started this direly needed project to facilitate the Sikh community worldwide. He said that Sikhs would be provided visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura through the corridor between Pakistan and India.

He said that Pakistan had won the hearts of Sikhs worldwide by starting this mega project, adding that world had praised Pakistan for initiating Kartarpura Corridor project. He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of the project.

The governor reviewed construction work on the project, asking the officials to jazz up pace of the construction.

The officials briefed the governor about the project, telling him that the grand project of Kartarpura Corridor was in final stages of its completion near Shakargarh. They added that 90 percent construction work of Lungar Hall, Guest House, Darsha Asthan, White Blocks, Admin Block and residential buildings had been completed. The officials said that the construction of buildings of border terminals and parking lots was also near completion, adding that the renovation of three sacred wells of Baba Guru Nanak was briskly underway in the courtyard of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura.

The officials added that as many as 70 construction companies were working at the site to complete the grand project before time under the supervision of Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

VICTIM OF BSF FIRING

LAID TO REST

A victim of the brutality of Indian Border Security Force (BSF), Allah Rakha (60) was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Pandori-Charwah here on Tuesday. A large number of people including officials of Punjab Rangers attended his funeral.

Local Punjab Rangers officials said that the BSF officials handed over his dead body to them during a meeting at a post along Sialkot Working Boundary. Later, the dead body was handed over to the grieving family for burial.

On July 15 (Monday), the BSF had shot dead mentally challenged Pakistani citizen Allah Rakha (60), who mistakenly crossed into Indian territory through Charwah Sector.

FOUND DEAD

Unknown accused tortured to death a woman and threw her body into a local canal in Pasrur tehsil. Locals spotted the dead body floating in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near village Ban Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil and informed Rescue 1122. The rescue divers fished out the body from the canal.

There were several torture marks on various parts of the dead body. Police shifted the body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.