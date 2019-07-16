Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kate Nash calls for better support systems for musicians.

The 32-year-old singer was just 17 when she signed a record deal with Polydor, and scored a number one album with her debut record ‘Made of Bricks’ in 2007.And now, she’s said her meteoric rise to fame at such a young age left her without a support system, as she slammed those around her at the time for not being ‘’concerned about [her] health in any way’’.

She said: ‘’Artists often have mental health issues. And their lifestyles are unstable because of all the travelling and the media commentary on their lives.