Share:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its much-awaited verdict in the 'Indian spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav case today at 6 pm PST.

The judgment of the ICJ in Jadhav’s case will be read in open court today at the Peace Place in The Hague, Netherlands.

To attend the hearing, Pakistan's legal team headed by General Pakistan Anwar Mansoor reached Holland yesterday. The delegation also includes Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal.

A full bench comprising of 15 members of the ICJ will rule on the Jadhav case. The bench includes one ad-hoc Pakistani judge and a permanent Indian judge.

Kulbhushan Jadhav — a serving commander of the Indian Navy officer working for the Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing, RAW — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.