Flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport were disrupted on Wednesday due to the presence of bird strike, hitting the airplanes during landing and departure.

In order to avoid any chaotic situation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed the flights from landing at the airport today.

Moreover, several flights which were scheduled to land in Lahore today, which have been delayed due to the flock of birds.

A Lahore-bound PIA flight PK-734 carrying 342 from Paris on Wednesday took a route to Sialkot where it landed at the Sialkot Airport after being hit by birds, according to report.