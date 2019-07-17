Share:

LAHORE (PR) LG Electronics (LG) displayed its newest exciting business solutions in Orlando, Florida (USA) this week at InfoComm 2019. From Micro LED signage, Transparent OLED signage, Open Frame OLED displays to a diverse lineup of LED products, LG is bringing to the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America a wide range of commercial display products that is sure to capture the imagination of show attendees. Welcoming visitors to LG’s sprawling InfoComm booth is the immense LG OLED Falls exhibit that offers a unique, immersive installation of eye-popping Open Frame commercial OLED displays. Open Frame LG OLED displays enable a complete new approach for innovative and flexible digital signage designs. With no separate light source, the displays are extremely thin and lightweight, and flexible enough to be bent. Making its world debut at InfoComm 2019 is LG’s one-of-a-kind Micro LED signage in all its colorful glory. Portending the future of digital signage, LG’s Micro LED technology relies on arrays of microscopic LEDs that form individual pixels that work independently to express image detail. At less than 50 micrometers, each LED is about the size of a speck of dust or approximately half the width of a human hair.