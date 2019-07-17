Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz is now relying on taking to Grand Trunk Road after flop workers conventions.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dr Firdous said that those born with silver spoon can only commit forgery. The people who are envy of the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan are lacking support of the masses. Imran Khan is voice of the hearts of Pakistanis, she asserted.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the nation has rejected the plunderers and showed trust on the leaders who will take the country towards prosperity and bright future.

She said the opposition has nothing to do with the masses but are perturbed of being out of power. They are in distress over rule of law in the country, she added.

The special assistant said those who used to consider themselves above the law are helpless in Naya Pakistan today over the equal application of law.