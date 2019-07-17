Share:

LAHORE - As the confrontation between the opposition and the government is intensifying every day, former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said she would soon be leading protest rallies across the country for release of her incarcerated father.

In a tweet, she appealed to the people who wish “to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan” to join.

“Insha’Allah I shall be leading protest rallies across Pakistan that will not only ask for justice for Nawaz Sharif but demand rule of law, freedom of expression, end to manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives, stealing people’s mandate, imposition of selected.”

She said: “Every Pakistani who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan must join.” Maryam was the one who had made public the controversial video of Judge Arshad Malik in which he had said that he had been blackmailed into giving a verdict against the former premier.

The judge, however, denies the video as fabricated and says that he had given the decision on merit.

The Supreme Court took up the video issue on Tuesday and sought recommendations from the attorney general to decide it.