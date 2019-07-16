Share:

GUJRAT-Hundreds of medical aspirants and parents attended an orientation seminar on the Punjab’s Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), generally called ‘entry test’, here at Nawaz Sharif Medical College of the University of Gujrat (NSMC-UoG) on Tuesday.

The seminar was organised by the University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS) as part of a series of similar seminars in the province’s major cities for the students appearing in MDCAT - which is compulsory for admission to all private and public sector medical and dental institutions in the province.

Dr Munir Ahmad of the UHS provided the information regarding the MDCAT 2019 which will be held simultaneously at 13 different centres across the province on August 25. Candidates with a minimum of 70 percent marks in FSc are eligible to appear in the MDCAT which has a pass percentage of 50% marks. Those wishing to appear in the MDCAT need to register themselves online via Bank of Punjab (BOP) website www.bop.com.pk/MDCAT-2019 between July 19 and July 29, 2019. About 60,000 students are expected to appear in MDCAT this year. The process for admission to medical and dental colleges will begin in September.