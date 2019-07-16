Share:

ISLAMABAD- Flagship Millennium Campus, I-9/3, Islamabad graduates are celebrating their results of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. Millennium Campus, I-9/3, Islamabad, congratulated members of its class of 2019 for their excellent results. With one of the largest DP cohorts in Pakistan, Millennium College students’ perseverance, diligence and hard work resulted in its first cohort of IB students achieving the country’s highest aggregate and bagging the highest number of diplomas as well, a statement said.

“Millennium Campus excellent International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results are a reward of 30 years of quality education” Chief Executive Roots Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq said. He highlighted that these remarkable achievements in form of all Pakistan and national level distinctions secured by students of IBDP are a corroboration of the academic preparedness of students to pursue post-secondary education. These exceptional bands are also an indication that our students are ready for college level work and have a bright future ahead of them, he said.

Roots Millennium Education is committed to support its students as they embark on their extraordinary undergraduate educational journey in the form of world class university acceptances, and placements with substantial scholarships. The outstanding bands in IBDP clearly demonstrate that the commitment, focus & resilience of students and faculty alike to achieve their success, setting an example for their junior millennials as pioneer batch of IBDP, the statement said.

Millennium Campus I-9/3, IslamabadHigh Achievers of IBDP Class of 2019 are: Bin Khalid, top in Pakistan with 42 out of 45; Iqra Khan, 33 out of 45; Rida Khan, 31 out of 45; Ismail Zaman, 31 out of 45; Muteeur-Rahman, 31 out of 45; Areeb Jamal, 30 out of 45 and Sharjeel Nawaz, 30 out of 45.

In the ceremony held to honour the high achievers, Principal Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad, Muneeze Muzaffar said that they were proud of the students upon achieving this important milestone. She said that the outstanding exam results that their students had achieved once again were testament to the hard work that they had shown all the year.