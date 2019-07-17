Share:

Lahore - Accompanied by DC Saliha Saeed, Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday visited rain-affected areas.

The minister praised the officials’ performance.

However, he came down hard on the previous governments for poor post-post rain system. The incumbent government has introduced a better sewerage system, he added. He said the Chief Minister, provincial ministers and the administrative officers were engaged in field visits to lessen the problems of the people. “It is sanguine that Wasa, Lwmc, traffic police and local government officials are engaged in solving the problems of the people in the field”, he said.

Law minister directed that special attention should be given to disposal of water from low lying areas and congested localities and flow of traffic be maintained.

He also directed the local government department to prepare their staff and machinery and relief activities be carried out along with other line departments to provide necessary relief to the affectees.