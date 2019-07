Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday has predicted more monsoon rains to lash parts of the country.

According to Met Office , rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multan and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.